Opposition question returns from Fiji missions

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:27PM THE Foreign Affairs Ministry has always ensured that its 18 Fijian missions overseas gain more in return than what it cost them to set up that particular mission.

Its permanent secretary Robin Nair highlighted this while answering a question posed to the ministry by Opposition parliamentarian Aseri Radrodro during their submissions to the Public Accounts Committee this afternoon.

Mr Radrodro had asked how Government was gaining in returns by increasing Fiji?s missions overseas compared to the last 10 years.

"We have evaluation and monitoring of missions going on each month. Looking at the outcomes, the missions are providing, we ask them to monetarise the returns that we get in to make sure that what we are putting in are less than what we of course get," Mr Nair said.

"We are trying to install the very forceful message that our embassies and high commissioners is that they have to show that the returns that we are getting is of course greater that the cost.

"It is very much driven by our outcomes and outcomes that are relevant to our Government agenda here in terms of helping the domestic economy."