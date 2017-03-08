Life after rugby education staged for players

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:23PM OFFICIALS from the Waikato Institute of Technology (WINTEC) and the Pacific Rugby Players Association (PRPA) hosted an educational life after rugby program for the Telecom Fiji Warriors team at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva earlier today.

Spearheading the group was former Flying Fijians skipper Greg Smith who said the purpose of the program was to help educate and develop players during and after rugby.

He said the program was also a way for them to introduce the PRPA and WINTEC to the rugby players.

"We provide education resources for Pacific island rugby players. We will be delivering education in Fiji on the ground and also online for rugby players around the world," Smith said.