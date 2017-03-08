Indonesian ship banned from entering Fiji waters

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The DL Marigold has been prohibited from entering Fijian waters by the BA. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:17PM AN Indonesian ship with a potential to causing biofouling in Fijian waters has been prohibited from entering Fiji waters by the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF).

BAF chief executive officer Xavier Khan said BAF Operations team had issued an inspection certificate to Campbell Shipping, the agents of Indonesian Ship D L Marigold, informing them that DL Marigold will not be allowed into Fiji waters to clean its hull, which had been found infested with worms and other organisms by the New Zealand authorities.

DL Marigold was ordered out of New Zealand early this week for its dirty hull invested with invasive worms and organisms.

The vessel containing loads of palm kernel for feeding dairy cows for NZ, visited NZ on March 4 this year.

However, the ship was ordered to leave the Port of Tauranga following the discovery (by the New Zealand Ministry of Primary Industries - N Z MPI) of the carrier's hull and underwater surfaces being infested with dense fouling of barnacles and with tube worms.

DL Marigold then intended to come to Fiji on March 10 just to clean the hull and return to NZ to offload the consignment.

Mr Khan said DL Marigold could cause biofouling resulting in the introduction of invasive aquatic species in Fiji waters.

He said: "This will never be allowed as it would be very devastating for the Fijian marine and aquatic species."