Fiji Time: 7:45 PM on Wednesday 8 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

DPP notes monthly sexual offences stat

LITIA CAVA
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Update: 4:43PM ONE woman is raped by one man every day in Fiji.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Christopher Pryde highlighted this while speaking at the Elimination of Violence against Women and Children' at Holiday Inn in Suva today.

Mr Pryde also stated that monthly statistics released by the office of the DPP on serious sexual offences was just the 'tip of the iceberg'.

"This is because the way we recorded this statistics is only based on the information assigned by me as the DPP and the information for the indictment as it's called will only be signed by me after an assessment of the evidence by legal officers," he said.

"The reason we began to publish these statistics was because to inform the public and interested non-government organisations who work in this area of the extent of the problem."

The forum was organised by the Ministry of Children, Women and Poverty Alleviation.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65040.6314
JPY 55.859252.8592
GBP 0.39560.3876
EUR 0.45820.4462
NZD 0.70300.6700
AUD 0.64200.6170
USD 0.48680.4698

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 8th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Teacher quality
  2. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge
  3. One body, two codes, Serevi's way
  4. Moves to close shops
  5. 7s warning
  6. 'Kava price to stay high'
  7. African style
  8. Morning rain causes flash floods in Labasa
  9. Interplast doctors conduct plastic surgeries
  10. Additional Parliament seat announced

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  3. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  6. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  7. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  8. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  9. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)