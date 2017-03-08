DPP notes monthly sexual offences stat

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FWCC coordinator Shamima Ali, Rev Tevita Nawadra and Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde during the International Woman Day celebration at Holiday Inn today. Picture: RAMA

Update: 4:43PM ONE woman is raped by one man every day in Fiji.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Christopher Pryde highlighted this while speaking at the Elimination of Violence against Women and Children' at Holiday Inn in Suva today.

Mr Pryde also stated that monthly statistics released by the office of the DPP on serious sexual offences was just the 'tip of the iceberg'.

"This is because the way we recorded this statistics is only based on the information assigned by me as the DPP and the information for the indictment as it's called will only be signed by me after an assessment of the evidence by legal officers," he said.

"The reason we began to publish these statistics was because to inform the public and interested non-government organisations who work in this area of the extent of the problem."

The forum was organised by the Ministry of Children, Women and Poverty Alleviation.