Law firm continues support for Suva Marathon

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Update: 3:09PM THE Suva Marathon Club has again been boosted with the support of Suva law firm Munro Leys organise a community marathon event next month as a build up to the Island Chill Suva Marathon 2017.

Runners will once again be invited to get together with their friends, family and colleagues to take to the streets and run or walk 5km, 10km as a team or half marathon for the Munro Leys Suva Challenge to be held on Saturday, April 1.

Marita Manley of the Suva Marathon Club said Munro Leys had been a strong supporter of helping the club to organise events in the past few years.

"And they have led by example with big numbers of partners and staff coming down to walk and run in the events," Ms Manley said.

"We are delighted to again partner with Munro Leys for this community event, which will be a prelude to the Island Chill Suva Marathon in July, and get more people moving to stay fit and healthy."

Munro Leys partners Nicholas Barnes and Richard Naidu, both keen long distance runners, have challenged all their clients to join them at the Munro Leys Suva Challenge.

"This is a great event because it challenges people at all levels," Mr Barnes said.

"If you don't exercise much and want to start, you can get out of the house for a brisk walk. If you want to build up to the Suva Marathon or just test how well your running training is going, it's even better."

More information on the Munro Leys Suva Challenge can be found at suvachallenge.org.

The Island Chill Suva Marathon 2017 will be held on Saturday July 22.








