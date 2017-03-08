Fiji Time: 7:44 PM on Wednesday 8 March

Additional Parliament seat announced

NASIK SWAMI
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Update: 3:06PM THE Electoral Commission has altered the seats in Parliament.

This means for the next elections in 2018, there will be 51 seats compared to the 50 seats in the present setting.

The increase is based on the increase in population figures and also the number of registered voters to date.

Electoral Commission chairman Suresh Chandra made this announcement at a press conference at the Fijian Elections Office in Suva today.

Political parties will now have 51 seats to contest in the 2018 general elections.








