Tongan trio ready for Junior Japan representation

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Update: 2:46PM IT goes without saying that sports does not know barrier nor does it have one, it can change the world and it can break down the social and cultural barriers.

The saying rings true for Tevita Tatafu, Faulua Makisi and Feinga Fakai - the Tongan trio who will be playing for Junior Japan in the upcoming World Rugby Pacific Championship tournament.

Tatafu, who has been studying in Japan for the past five years alongside Makisi and Fakai are gearing forward to the upcoming games, especially when they meet Tonga in one of their upcoming games.

"I am happy to play for Japan and playing alongside those two guys (Makisi and Fakai) is really helping me to play well," Tatafu said.

"Last time I played Tonga was back in 2015 when we played them in the U20s and I am always happy to play against Tonga."

Japan will be playing their first game against Samoa A on Friday afternoon at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.








