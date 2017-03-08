Empowering women key for economic growth: Reddy

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy meets women from the Northern Division today. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

Update: 2:36PM THE empowerment of women and girls is the most effective way to achieve higher economic growth and better living standards for our people, says Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Dr Mahendra Reddy.

In opening the International Women?s Day celebration held at the Civic Centre in Labasa today, Mr Reddy said the special day was an opportunity to celebrate and remember those women who paved the way towards the progress of the country.

"The celebration is also a reminder of the inequality that plagues society," he said.

"We must continue to support our leaders, innovators and risk takers for thinking forward and expanding the possibilities for women around the globe."

A total of more than 300 women from all around the North was part of the celebration.