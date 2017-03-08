Fiji Time: 7:45 PM on Wednesday 8 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Encouraging political participation of Pacific women

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Update: 2:20PM PARLIAMENTS within the Pacific region are being encouraged to use the Practice Parliament for Women: Training Manual that was launched at the opening of the second Practice Parliament for Women of the Cook Islands in Rarotonga on Monday.

Speaker of the Parliament of the Cook Islands Niki Rattle said the manual would encourage women to enter into politics in the Pacific.

"We are proud to organise our second Women's Practice Parliament this week. Seeing so many women sitting in our Parliament is a refreshing and inspiring sight," Ms Rattle said.

The manual was first piloted following a meeting for Small Island States (SIS) on 'Advancing Women's Participation in Decision Making Processes', held in November 2011 by the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS) and supported by UNDP and UN Women.

Countries of the Pacific Islands Forum highlighted the need to increase the capacity of women to enter Parliament. 

UNDP Samoa assistant Resident Representative Georgina Bonin explained that Practice Parliaments were designed to support women's political participation by helping them develop a broader set of skills, and by giving women participants the opportunity to immediately apply those skills.

"A core part of this training tackles how the legislature actually works. This helps demystify the institution and assists women in better understanding the job they would be applying for if they ever decide to run as a candidate," Ms Bonin said.

The manual is a collaborative effort of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat with the support of the Austraian government. 

To date, successful Practice Parliaments have been delivered in PNG (2012), Palau (2013), Tuvalu (2013 and 2016), Solomon Islands (2014), Tonga (2014), Samoa (2015), Cook Islands (2015), Nauru (2016) and Fiji (2016). 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65040.6314
JPY 55.859252.8592
GBP 0.39560.3876
EUR 0.45820.4462
NZD 0.70300.6700
AUD 0.64200.6170
USD 0.48680.4698

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 8th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Teacher quality
  2. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge
  3. One body, two codes, Serevi's way
  4. Moves to close shops
  5. 7s warning
  6. 'Kava price to stay high'
  7. African style
  8. Morning rain causes flash floods in Labasa
  9. Interplast doctors conduct plastic surgeries
  10. Additional Parliament seat announced

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  3. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  6. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  7. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  8. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  9. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)