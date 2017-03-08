Encouraging political participation of Pacific women

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:20PM PARLIAMENTS within the Pacific region are being encouraged to use the Practice Parliament for Women: Training Manual that was launched at the opening of the second Practice Parliament for Women of the Cook Islands in Rarotonga on Monday.

Speaker of the Parliament of the Cook Islands Niki Rattle said the manual would encourage women to enter into politics in the Pacific.

"We are proud to organise our second Women's Practice Parliament this week. Seeing so many women sitting in our Parliament is a refreshing and inspiring sight," Ms Rattle said.

The manual was first piloted following a meeting for Small Island States (SIS) on 'Advancing Women's Participation in Decision Making Processes', held in November 2011 by the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS) and supported by UNDP and UN Women.

Countries of the Pacific Islands Forum highlighted the need to increase the capacity of women to enter Parliament.

UNDP Samoa assistant Resident Representative Georgina Bonin explained that Practice Parliaments were designed to support women's political participation by helping them develop a broader set of skills, and by giving women participants the opportunity to immediately apply those skills.

"A core part of this training tackles how the legislature actually works. This helps demystify the institution and assists women in better understanding the job they would be applying for if they ever decide to run as a candidate," Ms Bonin said.

The manual is a collaborative effort of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat with the support of the Austraian government.

To date, successful Practice Parliaments have been delivered in PNG (2012), Palau (2013), Tuvalu (2013 and 2016), Solomon Islands (2014), Tonga (2014), Samoa (2015), Cook Islands (2015), Nauru (2016) and Fiji (2016).