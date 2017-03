/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The map showing the epicentre of the 5.5 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the Vanuatu region this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:12PM AN earthquake occurred in Luganville, Vanuatu this morning but it does not pose any tsunami threat to Fiji.

A release by the Mineral Resources Department's Seismology Unit states the 5.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 11:38am.

The tremor occurred 73km Northeast from Luganville, Vanuatu, 286km North-Northwest from Port Vila Vanuatu and 1174km West-Northwest from Suva.

The earthquake was described as an offshore moderate earthquake with shallow depth.