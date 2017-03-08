Fiji Time: 7:44 PM on Wednesday 8 March

Trial begins for alleged gang rape

AQELA SUSU
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Update: 1:53PM THE trial for two men who allegedly gang raped a 17-year-old student after a night out in Suva started before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva this morning.

Matorino Badogo who is charged with two counts of rape and Josefa Bera who faces one count of rape, are standing trial before Justice Perera.

The alleged offence took place in the early hours of September 11, 2015, at the Golf Course in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

The complainant was the first to take the witness stand for Prosecution this morning.

In her evidence, the now 19-year-old told the court that Mr Bera had offered her a lift on the said day. 

When she got into the taxi, Mr Badogo also joined them.

She said she was shocked when she saw the two men disembark at the golf course in Vatuwaqa, and did the same when she was informed by the duo that they were going to continue drinking.

While there, she alleged the two men used force on her and raped her.

The trial continues this afternoon.








