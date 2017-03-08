Fiji Time: 7:45 PM on Wednesday 8 March

Health checks first for interested seasonal workers

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Update: 1:40PM VILLAGERS intending to register their interest in Government's seasonal work program will have to undertake health and fitness checks and register at the National Employment Centre first.

This was the message from Employment Minister Jone Usamate to residents of Ba on Monday.

He said the Government had revised its recruitment and selection criteria and emphasised the importance of undertaking the necessary physical fitness test and medical assessment for legibility under the Tikina Work Ready Pool.








