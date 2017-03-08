Health checks first for interested seasonal workers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Community members of Tikina Naloto at Toge Village Hall to hear about the seasonal workers program. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:40PM VILLAGERS intending to register their interest in Government's seasonal work program will have to undertake health and fitness checks and register at the National Employment Centre first.

This was the message from Employment Minister Jone Usamate to residents of Ba on Monday.

He said the Government had revised its recruitment and selection criteria and emphasised the importance of undertaking the necessary physical fitness test and medical assessment for legibility under the Tikina Work Ready Pool.