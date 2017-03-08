Matawalu denies sexual assault charge

Update: 11:22AM FIJIAN professional rugby player Nikola Matawalu has been charged with sexual assault.
BBC News reported scrum-half
Matawalu, 27, of Hayes Square, Exeter, was accused of sexually assaulting a
woman at a pub in the city centre on December 3, 2016.
Matawalu who joined the Exeter Chiefs from Bath in November last year appeared
in the Taunton Crown Court and pleaded not guilty.
He was bailed and
will stand trial at the same venue on August 10 this year.
The
player, who can also operate as a winger, has won 28 international caps.