Matawalu denies sexual assault charge

+ Enlarge this image Scrum-half Nikola Matawalu has been charged for sexually assaulting a woman in Exeter, England last year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 11:22AM FIJIAN professional rugby player Nikola Matawalu has been charged with sexual assault.

BBC News reported scrum-half Matawalu, 27, of Hayes Square, Exeter, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a pub in the city centre on December 3, 2016.

Matawalu who joined the Exeter Chiefs from Bath in November last year appeared in the Taunton Crown Court and pleaded not guilty.

He was bailed and will stand trial at the same venue on August 10 this year.

The player, who can also operate as a winger, has won 28 international caps.