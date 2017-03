/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Northern women at the International Women's day in Labasa this morning. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 11:02AM TUI Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere today challenged Northern women to rise above their situations because God created them as special beings.

Ratu Wiliame told 600 women while opening the craft show marking the Northern International Women's day at the Friendly North Inn in Labasa, that they were best chief executives and financial administrators of families.

He urged the women to continue with the great effort of managing their families because mothers were irreplaceable.