+ Enlarge this image Flooded drain along the Hospital road in Labasa this morning. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 10:46AM HEAVY downpour in Labasa this morning blocked drains causing flash floods in the town area.

The adverse weather condition started last night with loud crashing sounds of thunder and lightning causing fear among the public.

A release from Fiji Roads Authority showed that no roads have been closed yet in the north.