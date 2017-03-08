/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Iris Low-McKenzie the CEO of the Save the Childrens Fund at her office in Suva.Picture ATU RASEA

CHILDREN'S welfare in the country will receive a boost after the Save the Children Fund laid out plans to expand its "Kids Link Fiji" program.

SC chief executive officer, Iris Low-McKenzie said the program had 30 participants from around the country.

The program promotes child rights and responsibilities and acts as a voice for children of Fiji.

"The Kids Link program has 30 children from all around Fiji. The decision to increase the number of participants was generated by the kids when we had their forums in Suva and Savusavu last year," Ms McKenzie said.

"The kids came up with the idea of running this program in the three different divisions."

She highlighted the organisation was looking to establish the program in the Central, Northern and Western divisions with 30 children each allocated towards these divisions.

Meanwhile, SC is focusing on building "children's clubs" in communities and villages which were affected by last year's Tropical Cyclone Winston.

The incentive comes under the "Child Centered Disaster Risk Reduction" program which is funded by the Australian High Commission.

The program was launched in July last year with the main aim of building resilience around communities after disasters.

Ms Low-McKenzie said the SC wanted to link the two programs for the betterment of the children.

"We want to demonstrate that children in the country can participate in decision making process. These clubs will be looked after by our project officers in the Central, Northern and Western divisions," she said.

Later in the month, the SC will hold a children's forum where students from 30 schools around the country will gather and discuss on the key issues facing them.