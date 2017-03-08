Fiji Time: 1:20 PM on Wednesday 8 March

BRIEFLY

Pacnews
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

PM not worried NUKU'ALOFA

Tonga's Prime Minister says he believes his re-jigged Cabinet has the expertise to govern the country effectively.

Over the weekend ?Akilisi Pohiva asked his finance minister ?Aisake Eke to resign because he abstained from last week's no-confidence vote.

Undersea cable

RAROTONGA - The Cook Islands Government is working with New Zealand, French Polynesia and Niue on an undersea telecommunications cable solution for this side of the Pacific.

An announcement is expected soon on the cable, termed the Pacific Connectivity Project (PCP).

Viruses 1, 3

TARAWA - Kiribati's Ministry of Health and Medical Services has confirmed the presence of two types of dengue fever virus in the country.

A statement from the Ministry says of the four types of the dengue virus, dengue virus 1 and 3 have been detected.

Species drop

HONOLULU - US officials say the first-ever assessment of Hawaii's reef fish shows that 11 of 27 species are experiencing some level of overfishing.

Researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center said 11 species including ulua, surgeonfishes, goatfishes, and parrotfishes were being overfished.








