Rescue and fire training

+ Enlarge this image Chief of Jakarta Fire Department, Subejo speaks to National Fire Authority officers during a training at the Suva Fire Station in Walu Bay, Suva on Monday March 06, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

IN a bid to improve its services in the country, the National Fire Authority (NFA) is preparing a firefighting and rescue joint training in the country.

These exercises were made possible after the NFA welcomed a three-member delegation from the Jakarta Fire Department in Indonesia led by the chief of Jakarta Fire Department Subejo at the NFA headquarters yesterday.

NFA acting CEO Mileta Seniroqa said NFA was delighted to welcome the delegation from Jakarta.

"We believe that the NFA has a lot to learn from this corroboration with Jakarta Fire Department and we are indeed grateful for this opportunity to meet here in Fiji and assess the partnership opportunities," she said.

"The NFA is grateful for the bilateral relationships with the Jakarta Fire Department which has opened up potential opportunities that can assist the NFA in the enhancement of its capability through the experiences and technology available through Indonesia,"

Mr Subejo said they were happy to visit NFA and to see the operations of the NFA.

This is the first official visit by the Jakarta Fire Department delegation following the signing of the memorandum of understanding between NFA and the Jakarta Fire Department in 2014.

The Jakarta Fire Department delegates will end their visit on Friday.