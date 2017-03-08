Fiji Time: 1:19 PM on Wednesday 8 March

'Serious injustice'

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

THE National Federation Party says the revelations that former Fiji Sugar Corporation executives were the architects of a report that resulted in the removal of growers representation from industry matters was a "serious injustice".

In his farewell speech at a function in Lautoka last Friday, outgoing Sugar Ministry director Viliame Gucake said former FSC executives were involved in the decision to abolish organisations, including the Sugar Commission of Fiji, Fiji Sugar Marketing and the termination of 38 councillors on the Sugar Cane Growers Council board.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad believes the remarks by Mr Gucake indicated that canegrowers had been enslaved and subjugated to the FSC.

The NFP leader believes Government was not satisfied with terminating elected representatives of growers and was now discussing the reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill and Sugar Cane Growers Fund (Amendment) Bill.

"The FijiFirst Government is now attempting to tear apart their livelihood by introducing Bills No 19 and 20 in Parliament that are being scrutinised by parliamentary select committee on Economic Affairs after two rounds of consultations revealed an overwhelming rejection of the Bills by growers."

Mr Gucake said Government had commissioned a report in 2008 and former CEOs Rasheed Ali and Deo Saran and former chairman Gautam Ramswarup undertook the two-week review.

He said he was aware of the details of the review because he had been tasked with preparing the report and tabling it to Cabinet.








