DPP thinks about filing fresh charges

THE assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Lee Burney, yesterday informed the High Court in Suva they would consider filing fresh charges against Nai Lalakai newspaper editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, publisher and general manager Hank Arts, Fiji Times Ltd and contributor Josaia Waqabaca.

He said they were now looking at charging the accused for sedition. This was after High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe asked Mr Burney whether the State would amend the current charge.

It is alleged Mr Waqabaca, Ravula, Wesley, Mr Arts and Fiji Times Ltd made or caused to be published a statement in the Nai Lalakai newspaper which was likely to incite dislike, antagonism or hatred of the Muslim community.

The maximum sentence for sedition is seven years imprisonment while communal antagonism carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.

Justice Rajasinghe has given the prosecution 21 days to consider whether to file sedition charges against the accused.

Mr Art's, Wesley and Fiji Times Ltd's lawyer Feizal Haniff told the court the prosecution must be given a strict timeframe to decide whether to amend or stick with the current charge or file fresh charge(s) against the accused.

Justice Rajasinghe also warned Mr Waqabaca to ensure his lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh was present in the next court sitting as he had not appeared in court during the past three sittings.

Ravula's lawyer was also not present in court yesterday. Justice Rajasinghe then advised Ravula and Mr Waqabaca to ensure that their lawyers were present in court when their case was called and not to expect unnecessary adjournments as this took out much of the court's time.

The case has been adjourned to March 28.