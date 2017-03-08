Support crucial

/ Front page / News

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka has told Fijians living in Australia that their support was crucial for the party to win the general election next year.

Mr Rabuka, who is part of a political rally in Australia after an invitation from the Liberal Party, said for him as a party leader, relationships across the Pacific were important.

"So I am privileged by these invitations which affirm the close relationships we enjoy, at the government level, at party level and at personal level, despite the challenges to these relationships, in particular at governmental level during turbulent political times in Fiji," he said.

"While here, I am taking the opportunity to speak to party supporters in Sydney and other parts of Australia, about what is happening in Fiji, and how their support is crucial to SODELPA's effort to win the general election next year in 2018."

He said he re-entered the political foray at a time when Pacific politics was at one of its most crucial moments.

"I say this as the political landscape in the region has taken a dramatic change, outplacing our traditional entrenched positions of Pacific leadership which was always economic prowess, are more pressing issues like; political stability, climate change, food security, border control and refugee/asylum challenges, as well as the other undeniable concern."

Mr Rabuka said he would observe the Western Australia elections later this week as well.