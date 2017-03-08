School student caught with dried leaves

/ Front page / News

A SECONDARY school student in Labasa is in police custody after dried leaves believed to be marijuana were found on him.

The student, found with the dried leaves in a secondary school compound on Monday this week, had been questioned by police.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 18-year-old student was seen acting suspiciously by other students of the same school.

She said the students allegedly found him in possession of some dried leaves and reported the matter to the school principal.

"He was searched by police and dried leaves believed to be marijuana were found in his possession," Ms Naisoro said.

"He is in custody as investigations continue and the drugs are being analysed."

Ms Naisoro said the student had not been charged.

This is the second incident reported to police in a span of a week involving students found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The first case highlighted last week was reported in Suva involving a group of secondary school students.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy had earlier made clear that drug consumption among students would not be tolerated.

"Any student caught in possession of or consuming any drugs, such as, smoking marijuana, glue sniffing etc in the school premises will be terminated from our schools on the spot," Dr Reddy said last week.

"We are concerned about the safety and security of all other students in the school and these kinds of behaviour will not be tolerated."