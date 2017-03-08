Fiji Time: 1:19 PM on Wednesday 8 March

Passion for creative arts

Litia Cava
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

FIJIAN women who share a passion for creative arts have been encouraged to be part of the creative Veiqia Project exhibition which will be launched tonight by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

The Veiqia Project is an exhibition based on museum research of Fijian women's tattoo and the development of visual artwork.

The project involves women artistes and curators from Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

Curator Donita Hulme from Australia said she was excited to be part of the project as it served to empower women artistes.

Ms Hulme has a documentation prepared on the energy and activity of what she describes as suburban ceremonies traditional iTaukei rites as they take place in Sydney (Australia) back yards, lounge rooms and community halls. She also has a special fascination for those ceremonies related to death and mourning in iTaukei culture.

Project curator Tarisi Vunidilo said the project was aimed at women and also for sharing some results of research conducted in the past few years.

"This is a good way to exchange ideas, good opportunity for collaboration and for future work that they can do together in terms of future exhibition.

"We are actually empowering other women maybe not so much on the tattooing directly, but helping them to pursue elements of their art form and make them feel proud of being a Fijian woman artist,"Ms Vunidilo said.

