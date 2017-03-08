Clean-up to reduce flood impact

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority will begin clearing debris from Vaileka River today in a bid to reduce the impact of flooding in Rakiraki Town.

After meeting business owners in Rakiraki yesterday, Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar said the FRA would also take immediate steps to reduce the impact of flooding on the Naqoro Flats.

"I had a meeting with the business owners regarding the impact of floods and one of the first things that has been agreed upon is for logs and debris in the river to be removed," he said.

"We will immediately start getting quotations for this work because it is contributing to the flooding that is affecting the town area.

"In terms of Naqoro Flats, what we will start doing from tomorrow (today) is deepening of the drains and creating a gradual fall so that water flows and does not collect and remain stagnant."

Mr Kumar said while he sympathised with those who have been affected by the floods, people in the Western Division had to realise that the country was receiving phenomenal amounts of rain over a very short period of time.

"Our drainage systems are finding it difficult to cope with the intensity and amount of rainfall we have been receiving."

Rakiraki business owners had expressed serious concerns after being hit with two or more floods a week over the past few weeks.

Many said that apart from damage to equipment and goods, the floods had also resulted in a downturn in business.