Scale claims probe

THE Sugar Ministry is continuing investigations into claims made by a former Fiji Sugar Corporation employee that an electronic scale used to measure the amount of sugar being loaded on to ships had not been operational for some time.

Sugar ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said initial enquiries had verified that the scale had not been working for some time.

"I can now confirm that this weighbridge is still not operational," he said.

"From what I have been told, there is a third party involved and we are in the process of finding out who was ultimately responsible and exactly how long this has been an issue."