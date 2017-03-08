Moves to close shops

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Chicken Masters staffs cleanup the restaurant after the flooding in Ra. Picture: SUPPLIED

SHOP owners in Rakiraki will meet this week to discuss moves to close their businesses because of the effects of flooding over the past few weeks.

"We simply cannot take it anymore," said prominent business owner Simadri Narayan.

"We have had an average of two to three floods a week since the beginning of the year. We have been receiving floods three times a week for the past few weeks and everyone is starting to give up," he said.

"Today (yesterday) we had to close at 11am and have not been open all day.

"We need the flood issue addressed and we need it addressed with urgency."

The Fiji Meteorological Service said yesterday a flood warning remained in force for all downstream areas of Vatukacevaceva station and low-lying areas and small streams adjacent to Rakiraki Town.

A flood alert was in force yesterday for Toge station and downstream of the Ba River and Emuri station and downstream of the Semo river. Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar met Rakiraki business owners yesterday to discuss the flooding issue.