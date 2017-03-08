Fiji Time: 1:20 PM on Wednesday 8 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Moves to close shops

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

SHOP owners in Rakiraki will meet this week to discuss moves to close their businesses because of the effects of flooding over the past few weeks.

"We simply cannot take it anymore," said prominent business owner Simadri Narayan.

"We have had an average of two to three floods a week since the beginning of the year. We have been receiving floods three times a week for the past few weeks and everyone is starting to give up," he said.

"Today (yesterday) we had to close at 11am and have not been open all day.

"We need the flood issue addressed and we need it addressed with urgency."

The Fiji Meteorological Service said yesterday a flood warning remained in force for all downstream areas of Vatukacevaceva station and low-lying areas and small streams adjacent to Rakiraki Town.

A flood alert was in force yesterday for Toge station and downstream of the Ba River and Emuri station and downstream of the Semo river. Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar met Rakiraki business owners yesterday to discuss the flooding issue.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65040.6314
JPY 55.859252.8592
GBP 0.39560.3876
EUR 0.45820.4462
NZD 0.70300.6700
AUD 0.64200.6170
USD 0.48680.4698

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 8th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Teacher quality
  2. One body, two codes, Serevi's way
  3. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge
  4. Moves to close shops
  5. 7s warning
  6. 'Kava price to stay high'
  7. Morning rain causes flash floods in Labasa
  8. Interplast doctors conduct plastic surgeries
  9. Sugar support 'right decision'
  10. Flotsam AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  3. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  6. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  7. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  8. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  9. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)