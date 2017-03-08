Sugar support 'right decision'

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT made the right decision in continuing to support the sugar industry.

This was the view of outgoing Sugar Ministry director Viliame Gucake.

Mr Gucake said despite negative comments, the Government and the industry had made great strides together over the past nine years.

"Contrary to the views of industry commentators, I believe with the little resources we had at our disposal, we have made some positive inroads," he said. "The rental subsidy by Government has resulted in ALTA lease renewals for cane increasing from 47 per cent in 1997 to 81 per cent last year."

He said the fertiliser subsidy had also assisted growers.

"That, in my view, means there is adequate land but the challenge lies in how to entice growers to increase yield per hectare.

"The fertiliser subsidy since April 2009 has kept growers going and also kept South Pacific Fertiliser in business. The subsidy of $14.09 per 50kg bag has allowed growers a relatively affordable rate of $31.50 as opposed to $85 to $100 a bag if purchased without the subsidy."

Mr Gucake has spent 42 years in the civil service, with the past nine as Sugar Ministry director. He also acted as permanent secretary for the ministry when Lieutenant Colonel Manasa Vaniqi passed away in January 2015. He officially leaves office on March 15.