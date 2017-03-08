Fiji Time: 1:20 PM on Wednesday 8 March

Suitable markets hard to find

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

CONNECTING women to suitable markets for their handicraft and home-grown produce is still a major problem in the North.

Speaking during the Macuata Soqosoqo Vakamarama handicraft show yesterday, the group's representative Nomai Ditui said the event was a good platform for women to showcase their crafts.

Ms Ditui said they were happy to be joined by their counterparts from Bua and Macuata who participated in the Fiji Arts Council handicraft competition. She said women also had the chance to register their handicraft products for the National Women's Expo this year.

"However, we are glad that the Ministry for Women and the Macuata provincial office has been playing leading roles in showcasing handicraft for women in the province," she said.

"Taking part in the national expo is a big plus for women in the province because people around the country can sample what women here make. The problem over the years has been finding suitable markets to sell their crafts, so we are thankful for these sorts of opportunities where we can prove ourselves."

Taveuni native Alumeci Vakayavuvosa said she was proud to be part of the event, adding that it was a good platform to learn new ideas and collect information from other women.

Ms Vakayavuvosa said she did not regret travelling the long distance to be part of the show, adding it had been worthwhile and enjoyable meeting women from Buca Bay, Natewa, Bua and the Macuata Province.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, said the ministry would continue to work closely with women in the country to find them suitable markets for their crafts and produce.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said the national expo was a good platform for women to showcase their crafts.








