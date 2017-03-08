Fisherwomen 'poorly acknowledged'

/ Front page / News

WOMEN in the North will be represented at the Women in Fisheries Forum held at the Suva Business Centre today.

Tarusila Ratu, one of three North representatives, said the forum would be a good platform for women in the fisheries sector to share their experiences and knowledge about surviving in the fishing industry.

The Bua native said she was proud to be chosen to be part of the forum which is hosted by Women in Fisheries Network-Fiji, Fiji Locally Marine Managed Area Network, Ministry of Fisheries and Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS).

"This is a learning experience for us and we are willing to share the lessons from this forum with fellow fisherwomen," Ms Ratu said.

A statement from WCS said despite women playing a crucial role in the marine environment and fisheries economy, their contribution was poorly acknowledged.

"Women fishers generally dominate inshore fisheries in many countries of the Pacific region and play important roles in both subsistence and commercial fisheries, but have poor access to training and are not strongly engaged in decision-making on fisheries development and management," WCS said.

"Women fishers continue to predominantly fish in coastal areas of Fiji, however, in the last decade their fishing activities has undergone significant changes.

"The Women in Fisheries Forum is a positive development where our communities can be reached and women provided the opportunity to be able to carve a future for themselves and their children."

Meanwhile women vendors at the Labasa Market said that such forums needed to be brought down to fisherwomen at the grassroots level.