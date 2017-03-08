Fiji Time: 1:20 PM on Wednesday 8 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Economically viable' roads

Serafina Silaitoga
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

GOVERNMENT will construct farm roads that are economically viable, says Ministry of Agriculture deputy secretary Uraia Waibuta.

He made this comment during the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's recent tour in the North where farmers asked for farm roads to be constructed in villages.

Mr Waibuta said it would not be fair if farm roads were constructed and farmers failed to generate economy through the infrastructure. He told farmers during talanoa sessions that there were cases where Government built farm roads in villages around the country but they were left idle.

Mr Waibuta reminded members of the public that Government did not want such issues.

"If we build farm roads, farmers need to ensure that it is economically viable through the earnings from farms in these areas," he said.

He added that construction of farm roads was also costly.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65040.6314
JPY 55.859252.8592
GBP 0.39560.3876
EUR 0.45820.4462
NZD 0.70300.6700
AUD 0.64200.6170
USD 0.48680.4698

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 8th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Teacher quality
  2. One body, two codes, Serevi's way
  3. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge
  4. Moves to close shops
  5. 7s warning
  6. 'Kava price to stay high'
  7. Morning rain causes flash floods in Labasa
  8. Interplast doctors conduct plastic surgeries
  9. Sugar support 'right decision'
  10. Flotsam AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  3. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  6. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  7. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  8. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  9. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)