'Economically viable' roads

GOVERNMENT will construct farm roads that are economically viable, says Ministry of Agriculture deputy secretary Uraia Waibuta.

He made this comment during the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's recent tour in the North where farmers asked for farm roads to be constructed in villages.

Mr Waibuta said it would not be fair if farm roads were constructed and farmers failed to generate economy through the infrastructure. He told farmers during talanoa sessions that there were cases where Government built farm roads in villages around the country but they were left idle.

Mr Waibuta reminded members of the public that Government did not want such issues.

"If we build farm roads, farmers need to ensure that it is economically viable through the earnings from farms in these areas," he said.

He added that construction of farm roads was also costly.