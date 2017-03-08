Fiji Time: 1:19 PM on Wednesday 8 March

Creative duo support with handicraft skills

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

MIKAELE Sovasova and Matai Qaroro stood out as they proudly displayed their handiwork during the Soqosoqo Vakamarama Macuata Handicraft Show yesterday.

The event gave women of Macuata time to display their craft which were also entered in a competition held by the Fiji Arts Council.

The women were also able to register with the Ministry for Women to feature at the Fiji National Women's Expo later this month.

Mr Sovasova and women from Cakaudrove Province were part of the event to rally their support for Macuata women.

The 50-year-old Vusasivo native has been training women in the area of weaving the sovatabua, a traditional fan.

He took time off his busy schedule yesterday to display the famous traditional fan of the Natewa district or the Iri ni Natewa.

Mr Sovasova said he was proud to support the women in Macuata yesterday and was looking forward to introducing the fans at this year's expo.

Meanwhile, his friend Mr Qaroro, who hails from Niurua Village in Macuata, is well-known for his famous taria or kuta, a mat which is indigenous to the province.

Mr Qaroro had won the 2015 expo with his wedding ensembles made from the Kuta reed which grows in swamps within the province.

He said he was proud to be part of yesterday's display, adding that there were a lot of opportunities in the sale of handicraft items.

"It has been raking in much wanted revenue for me for the past eight years," he said.








