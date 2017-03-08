'Kava price to stay high'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jone Tokairavua a famer of Nadakuni village in Naitasiri at the Suva market yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

FIJIANS across the country should not expect the price of kava (yaqona) to decrease any time soon as farmers now have control of the market, says agriculture adviser for the Pacific Community (SPC) Poasa Nauluvula.

Mr Nauluvula said there was no shortage of kava in the market and that farmers were benefitting from the artificial price increase caused by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"Most of the yaqona growing areas in Fiji, the big production areas, were not affected by TC Winston so I don't think there is a reduction in products. They are beneficiaries of Winston I may say. Because of Winston everybody just thinks that yaqona production was affected," Mr Nauluvula said.

Mr Nauluvula said yaqona farmers from the major producing areas not affected by Severe TC Winston were now enjoying high returns from the increased prices.

"They will be controlling the yaqona supply and we cannot do anything about it," he said.

"I just hope farmers don't become too greedy and continue to increase the price, I hope they maintain and improve the quality of yaqona."

Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Jitendra Singh said the increase in price meant the demand was high and people did not mind forking out extra cash for it.

Fiji National Yaqona Association president Kini Salabogi said the increase in prices was because most farmers were at the financial losing end over the past several years.