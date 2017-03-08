Flotsam AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard that a friend had travelled to watch the Las Vegas Sevens last week.

Reasoning that the city was in the desert, Beachcomber's friend decided to pack for warmer weather.

But when he got to Las Vegas he was unpleasantly surprised by the biting cold.

Alas, the only footwear he had to wear in the biting cold were his Fiji-bought Bata flip flops.

And to make matters worse, the cold was causing his kani to slowly show.

The first order of business the day after arrival was to raid department stores for warm clothing.