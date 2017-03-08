Helpline for abuse victims

/ Front page / News

STUDIES have shown how hard it is for women to report violence and it is hoped the launch of Fiji's first domestic phone helpline will help eliminate this.

Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta highlighted this after a partnership agreement with Telecom Fiji Ltd, Vodafone Fiji and Digicel Fiji yesterday.

The partnership resulted in a toll-free helpline that will run free of charge for 24 hours.

"The culture of silence and suppression is eliminated by the use of technology. A platform to be utilised by the isolated, confused and afraid, mostly women and children," Dr Koroivueta said.

Dr Koroivueta said the helpline would be a platform to further the ability and provision to break the silence on violence against women.

Head of Vodafone Corporate Affairs Shailendra Prasad said mobile phones provided access to remote areas and this was an opportunity for women to report violent incidences.

Digicel Fiji chief executive officer Darren McLean echoed similar comments, adding the company was proud to be part of the initiative.

Meanwhile, Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa said parents needed to step up in their responsibility to avoid unnecessary accidental deaths of children.

She made this clear after concerns were raised regarding the case of a toddler whose body was found in a mangrove swamp in Vunato, Lautoka, last week.

"We have got a lot of statistics. It includes child neglect and can even involve the sending of a child to school without lunch or uniform. Thus when a death happens, that is another decree of child neglect and it starts from small things," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.