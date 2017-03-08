Fiji Time: 1:20 PM on Wednesday 8 March

Interplast doctors conduct plastic surgeries

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

LIVES are expected to change after free plastic surgeries carried out by a team from Interplast Australia that is working at the Labasa Hospital.

Team leader Dr David Ying said they had screened 50 patients during the week and they expected to see 20 more before the end of the week.

Dr Ying said they had conducted eight operations on cases of burns, cleft palates, tumours and cleft lips so far.

"The services that we offer are free and the patients are referred to us by local doctors after screening," he said.

"Interplast Australia is an independent organisation that is funded by AusAID, taking about 50 trips to the Asia-Pacific region annually.

"Medical personnel that are part of the trip come on volunteer basis, taking a week out of our professional lives to be here."

Mr Ying said the eight teams at the Labasa Hospital enjoyed their time and work with staff at the hospital.

"We have to commend the abilities of health personnel at the hospital who work with limited resources. They simply know how to handle themselves in challenging situations," he said.

"It is a pleasure to work with the team every time we come to Labasa."








