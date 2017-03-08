/ Front page / News

THE thorny issue of teacher quality is once again under the spotlight after the revelation that a student who scored three out of 100 in the Year 13 maths external exam is now a primary schoolteacher.

The issue saw the light of day when a participant at an education forum in Nadi asked about the teaching strategies developed to counter the poor national mathematics exam results that have persisted over the years.

The participant wanted to know what kind of interventions — by way of curriculum, teaching methods and teaching strategies — had been conducted by the Ministry of Education to identify the root cause of the low mathematics marks.

Sheikh Mohammed Massud, the principal education officer Curriculum Advisory Services, said the entry requirements at teacher training institutions should be revisited.

He said students who were not successful in school, and yet allowed to study to become a teacher, did not have the skills, interest, and confidence to inspire young people in their learning.

"A student who failed mathematics, had three out of 100 became a primary schoolteacher," Mr Massud said.

"The tertiary intake does not consider the mathematics part of it. That, in my belief, is contributing to the low maths marks.

Someone scoring three out of 100 has now become a primary teacher and is now teaching maths to students.

"There are many like that who would not have liked maths in their secondary school years so this is again an area for teacher training institutions to look at and relook at entry requirements and make them more robust so that teachers who come out can deal with numeracy issues."

Director Curriculum Advisory Services Vimlesh Chand said the ministry "found out the hard way" that maths suffered because it was "not delivered the way it should be delivered".

"From our school visits and monitoring, the teaching strategies are not there," he said.

"It has been taught as a theoretical subject. Not only at secondary level but from primary, and that's where the numeracy strategies are coming in.

"That's why we are concerned and retraining teachers on how to teach numeracy and mathematics at early childhood level and build up from there and keep upskilling teachers on the strategies.

"This year we have released teaching strategies for all the subjects in light of the poor performance in maths and other subjects."

