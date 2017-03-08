Fiji Time: 1:19 PM on Wednesday 8 March

One body, two codes, Serevi's way

Elenoa Baselala In Las Vegas
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

IT is high time sevens rugby is franchised for the interest of all players, former national sevens coach and player, Waisale Serevi said.

"It's a difficult idea because we are under the Fiji Rugby Union right now," he said.

"But I think it's about time somebody should think about separating sevens and 15s rugby, they would still remain under the FRU, but separate 7s from 15s because these boys need to be looked after.

"We have the Olympic gold medal in Fiji, when I am talking to people abroad wherever I meet them they ask whether Fiji has a sponsor.

"It's almost difficult for me to say yes."

* Tomorrow: Read about Serevi's suggestions.








