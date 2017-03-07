Officers enhance their skills on investigations at workshop

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:16PM THIRTY six officers from the Ministry of Labour were part of a workshop which has enhanced their skills in conducting investigations in work places.

Ministry's Permanent Secretary Salaseini Daunabuna said the workshop has enabled the officers to understand the mechanism of investigations to be able to successfully investigate and prosecute breaches by responsible parties in the workplace.

"There is an urgent need for our enforcement officers to understand how to build successful investigation cases, hence the week long workshop for the ministry officers nationwide," she said.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Ministry of Employment, Labour and Industrial Relations and the Fiji Police Force.

The group were trained on the various aspects of investigations, evidence , witness and also were taught on how to conduct interrogation and interviews.

It also included how to write statements, the judge's rule on the rights of an accused person.