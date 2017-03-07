Officers enhance their skills on investigations at workshop

Update: 7:16PM THIRTY six officers from the Ministry of Labour were part of a workshop which has enhanced their skills in conducting investigations in work places.
Ministry's Permanent
Secretary Salaseini Daunabuna said the workshop has enabled the officers to
understand the mechanism of investigations to be able to successfully investigate and prosecute breaches by responsible parties in the workplace.
"There is an urgent
need for our enforcement officers to understand how to build successful
investigation cases, hence the week long workshop for the ministry officers
nationwide," she said.
The workshop was jointly
organised by the Ministry of Employment, Labour and Industrial Relations and
the Fiji Police Force.
The group were
trained on the various aspects of investigations, evidence , witness and also
were taught on how to conduct interrogation and interviews.
It also included how
to write statements, the judge's rule on the rights of an accused person.