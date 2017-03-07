Fiji Time: 12:34 AM on Wednesday 8 March

Flood warning for Rakiraki cancelled

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

Update: 6:38PM THE flood alert that was previously in force for the downstream of Vatukacevaceva and low lying areas and small streams adjacent to Rakiraki town is now cancelled.

A special weather bulletin Number issued from the Fiji Meteorological Service in Nadi at 4:30pm today says a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over Fiji associated cloud and rain continues to affect the group.

The level at Vatukacevaceva station was 1.60m at 4.00pm which is 0.6m above  alert level and decreasing.

for more information on heavy rain please refer to: http://www.met.gov.fj/aifs_prods/20014.txt








