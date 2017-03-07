Royal Canadian Air Force draws attention

Update: 6:25PM A ROYAL Canadian Air Force Hercules aircraft parked at the Nadi International Airport drew the attention of airport workers and people moving through the international gateway yesterday.
Airports Fiji Limited communications and
public relations officer Christopher Chand said the military carrier arrived
into the country on Monday night.
"The Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130J
Hercules aircraft arrived at Nadi International Airport at 2004 (8.04pm) last
night. The aircraft arrived from Melbourne on a technical stop and is still on
the ground," he said.
The CC-130J Hercules is a four-engine,
fixed-wing turboprop aircraft that can carry up to 92 combat troops or 128
non-combat passengers. It is used for a wide range of missions, including troop
transport, tactical airlift (both palletized and vehicular cargo) and aircrew
training.