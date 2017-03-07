PM receives German ambassador

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama received a courtesy call from Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Gerhard Thiedemann today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:19PM THE non-resident Ambassador of Germany to Fiji, Gerhard Thiedemann was received by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today.

Mr Bainimarama thanked Mr Thiedemann for Germany's demonstrated commitment to reducing the threat of climate change.

And for Germany's development and climate adaptation support to Fiji and other Pacific Island countries, including the $1.5 million given by the German Government to assist Fiji with COP 23 preparations.

Mr Bainimarama also expressed Fiji's unwavering commitment to working alongside the German Government at COP 23 to drive implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

The two men also discussed Fiji's preparatory efforts in the lead-up to the Fijian presidency of the 23rd Conference of Parties (COP 23), which will be held in Bonn, Germany in November 2017.