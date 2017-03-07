PM receives German ambassador

Update: 6:19PM THE non-resident Ambassador of Germany to Fiji, Gerhard Thiedemann was received by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today.
Mr Bainimarama thanked Mr Thiedemann for Germany's
demonstrated commitment to reducing the threat of climate change.
And for Germany's development and climate adaptation
support to Fiji and other Pacific Island countries, including the $1.5 million
given by the German Government to assist Fiji with COP 23 preparations.
Mr Bainimarama also expressed Fiji's unwavering
commitment to working alongside the German Government at COP 23 to drive
implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.
The two men also discussed Fiji's preparatory efforts
in the lead-up to the Fijian presidency of the 23rd Conference
of Parties (COP 23), which will be held in Bonn, Germany in November 2017.