President's office presents on 2014 Auditor-General's report

Update: 6:05PM THE official secretary to the President, Pene Baleinabuli and his team from the Office of the President today presented to the Public Accounts Committee on the Auditor-General's findings on their 2014 Annual Report.
Mr
Baleinabuli said they totally agreed with the audit findings, recommendations
and the qualified report received from of the Auditor-General's office.
"In our
view the auditor's report for 2014, which was a qualified report, is acceptable
to the Office of the President given the circumstances," he said
Mr
Baleinabuli said one of the main reasons or a major contributing factor giving
rise to these audit anomalies was the absence of accounting capabilities.
"There was
no dedicated accounting officer and there was no accounting section as such in
the Office of the President," Mr Baleinabuli said