President's office presents on 2014 Auditor-General's report

+ Enlarge this image Pene Baleinabuli (second from left) and his team from the Office of the President present to the Public Accounts Committee today. Picture: MANASA KALOUNIVITI

Update: 6:05PM THE official secretary to the President, Pene Baleinabuli and his team from the Office of the President today presented to the Public Accounts Committee on the Auditor-General's findings on their 2014 Annual Report.

Mr Baleinabuli said they totally agreed with the audit findings, recommendations and the qualified report received from of the Auditor-General's office.

"In our view the auditor's report for 2014, which was a qualified report, is acceptable to the Office of the President given the circumstances," he said

Mr Baleinabuli said one of the main reasons or a major contributing factor giving rise to these audit anomalies was the absence of accounting capabilities.

"There was no dedicated accounting officer and there was no accounting section as such in the Office of the President," Mr Baleinabuli said