Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Tuesday 7 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

President's office presents on 2014 Auditor-General's report

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

Update: 6:05PM THE official secretary to the President, Pene Baleinabuli and his team from the Office of the President today presented to the Public Accounts Committee on the Auditor-General's findings on their 2014 Annual Report.

Mr Baleinabuli said they totally agreed with the audit findings, recommendations and the qualified report received from of the Auditor-General's office.

"In our view the auditor's report for 2014, which was a qualified report, is acceptable to the Office of the President given the circumstances," he said

Mr Baleinabuli said one of the main reasons or a major contributing factor giving rise to these audit anomalies was the absence of accounting capabilities.

"There was no dedicated accounting officer and there was no accounting section as such in the Office of the President," Mr Baleinabuli said








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 55.855152.8551
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45780.4458
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64280.6178
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji two cited
  2. WHO watch list
  3. FSC jobs to go in shakeup
  4. Woman relives rape horror
  5. Former execs involved
  6. Kepa stays faithful
  7. 'Extra attention' for underperforming high schools
  8. Learning moments
  9. Goldmine survey set to begin
  10. FPRAMA most popular band drops new track

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  3. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  4. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  7. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  8. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)