+ Enlarge this image Fiji players Sean Patrick (in blue) and goalkeeper Richard Eyre during their game against Bangladesh. Picture: DAILY STAR

Update: 5:49PM THE Fiji hockey men's team lost their third match at the Hockey World League round two which is held in Bangladesh.

Fiji went down to Malaysia 11-1 this afternoon.

Fiji's lone goal was scored by Edwards Jerome.

The Hector Smith-coached side went down to Oman 7-0 before host Bangladesh defeated the side 5-1 on Monday in their second match.

Fiji team had the likes of Leevan Dutta, Ben Lutua, Rik Bentley, Kyle Kava, Martin Fong, Hector Smith Junior, Adrian Smith and Richard Eyre.