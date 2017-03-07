Fiji FA to campaign on violence against women

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:32PM THE Fiji Football Association will launch a campaign to end violence against women and children at the Albert Park in Suva tomorrow.

The association will also celebrate the International Women's Day festival around the country.

The Fiji FA Just Play manager Lavenia Yalovi said Ministry of Youth and Sports Alison Burchell at Albert Park in Suva will launch the program.

The other areas where the programs will be held includes Vunimono Arya Primary School in Nausori at 12 pm, Andrews Primary School in Nadi from 10 am to 11 am, Gujurati Grounds in Ba and at 1 pm. The program will also be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from 1pm.

The program in Suva will start at 12 pm.