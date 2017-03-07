Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Tuesday 7 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fisheries forum for women

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

Update: 5:04PM A WOMEN in Fisheries Forum to be held in Suva tomorrow is expected to forge a positive development where communities could be reached and women provided the opportunity to be able to carve a future for themselves and their children.

 A statement from the Wildlife Conservation Society said this unique opportunity hoped to bring stakeholders including representatives from government, conservation practitioners, civil society organisations and fishing communities together to present the latest science, management, development and policy work on women in the fisheries sector.

"It is also creating a space for dialogue with fisherwomen to listen and learn more about their issues, needs and priorities," the statement said.

"Therefore, building a network of stakeholders, practitioners and fishers in the gender and fisheries sector; to share information, lessons learnt and find innovative partnerships."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 55.855152.8551
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45780.4458
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64280.6178
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji two cited
  2. WHO watch list
  3. FSC jobs to go in shakeup
  4. Woman relives rape horror
  5. Former execs involved
  6. Kepa stays faithful
  7. 'Extra attention' for underperforming high schools
  8. Learning moments
  9. Goldmine survey set to begin
  10. FPRAMA most popular band drops new track

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  3. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  4. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  7. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  8. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)