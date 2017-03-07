Fisheries forum for women

Update: 5:04PM A WOMEN in Fisheries Forum to be held in Suva tomorrow is expected to forge a positive development where communities could be reached and women provided the opportunity to be able to carve a future for themselves and their children.
A statement from the
Wildlife Conservation Society said this unique opportunity hoped to bring
stakeholders including representatives from government, conservation
practitioners, civil society organisations and fishing communities together to
present the latest science, management, development and policy work on women in
the fisheries sector.
"It is also creating a space for dialogue with fisherwomen to listen and learn more about their issues, needs and priorities," the
statement said.
"Therefore, building a network of stakeholders, practitioners
and fishers in the gender and fisheries sector; to share information, lessons
learnt and find innovative partnerships."