Fisheries forum for women

+ Enlarge this image A fisheries forum to be held tomorrow to forge a positive development for fisherwomen. Picture: SUPPPLIED

Update: 5:04PM A WOMEN in Fisheries Forum to be held in Suva tomorrow is expected to forge a positive development where communities could be reached and women provided the opportunity to be able to carve a future for themselves and their children.

A statement from the Wildlife Conservation Society said this unique opportunity hoped to bring stakeholders including representatives from government, conservation practitioners, civil society organisations and fishing communities together to present the latest science, management, development and policy work on women in the fisheries sector.

"It is also creating a space for dialogue with fisherwomen to listen and learn more about their issues, needs and priorities," the statement said.

"Therefore, building a network of stakeholders, practitioners and fishers in the gender and fisheries sector; to share information, lessons learnt and find innovative partnerships."