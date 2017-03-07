Codeshare partnership for Fiji Airways

Update: 4:58PM INDIA'S full-service premier international airline Jet Airways and Fiji Airways today announced a codeshare partnership which begins March 9.
The partnership
offers guests traveling on both carriers convenient and seamless connectivity
between India and Fiji via Singapore and Hong Kong.
The codeshare
agreement, a first-of-its-kind between the airlines of the two countries, will
address the growing demand for travel between India and Fiji.
Jet Airways
will place its '9W' code on Fiji Airways' flights from Singapore and Hong Kong
to Nadi, and Fiji Airways will place its 'FJ' code on Jet Airways' services
between Singapore and Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai as well as between Hong Kong
and Mumbai & Delhi.