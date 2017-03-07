Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Tuesday 7 March

Codeshare partnership for Fiji Airways

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

Update: 4:58PM INDIA'S full-service premier international airline Jet Airways and Fiji Airways today announced a codeshare partnership which begins March 9.

The partnership offers guests traveling on both carriers convenient and seamless connectivity between India and Fiji via Singapore and Hong Kong.

The codeshare agreement, a first-of-its-kind between the airlines of the two countries, will address the growing demand for travel between India and Fiji.

 Jet Airways will place its '9W' code on Fiji Airways' flights from Singapore and Hong Kong to Nadi, and Fiji Airways will place its 'FJ' code on Jet Airways' services between Singapore and Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai as well as between Hong Kong and Mumbai & Delhi.








