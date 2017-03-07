Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Tuesday 7 March

Labasa hospital surgical team praised

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

Update: 4:27PM SURGICAL doctors and nurses at the Labasa Hospital have been highly praised by the head of the Interplast Team Australia currently offering free plastic surgical procedures at the hospital.

In an interview team leader Doctor David Ying said the level  of professionalism at the theatre was excellent.

Dr Ying said the services of doctors and nurses at the theatre continued to grow from strength to strength considering the lack of resources that personnel faced.

"The team often has three trips to Fiji every year to the Labasa, Lautoka and Colonial War Memorial Hospital," he said.  








