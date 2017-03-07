Labasa hospital surgical team praised

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Doctor David Ying at work at the Labasa Hospital theatre. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:27PM SURGICAL doctors and nurses at the Labasa Hospital have been highly praised by the head of the Interplast Team Australia currently offering free plastic surgical procedures at the hospital.

In an interview team leader Doctor David Ying said the level of professionalism at the theatre was excellent.

Dr Ying said the services of doctors and nurses at the theatre continued to grow from strength to strength considering the lack of resources that personnel faced.

"The team often has three trips to Fiji every year to the Labasa, Lautoka and Colonial War Memorial Hospital," he said.