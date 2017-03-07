Labasa hospital surgical team praised

Update: 4:27PM SURGICAL doctors and nurses at the Labasa Hospital have been highly praised by the head of the Interplast Team Australia currently offering free plastic surgical procedures at the hospital.
In an interview team leader Doctor David Ying said the level of
professionalism at the theatre was excellent.
Dr Ying said the services of
doctors and nurses at the theatre continued to grow from strength to strength
considering the lack of resources that personnel faced.
"The team often has
three trips to Fiji every year to the Labasa, Lautoka and Colonial War Memorial
Hospital," he said.