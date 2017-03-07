West residents urged to participate in budget consultations

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:23PM GOVERNMENT is urging people living in the Western division to participate in 2017-2018 budget consultations.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has called on all Fijians, including civil society and non-governmental organisations, senior citizens, women, youth, Fijians living with disabilities, other grassroots organisations and representatives from the private sector to participate in this year's consultations

Consultations for disabled persons in the west will be conducted on March 15 at the Returned Service League Hall in Lautoka from 2.30pm-4.30pm.

Public consultations will be held at the Sugar City Mall, Lautoka, on March 18 from 9am-12pm and Ba Civic Centre from 2pm-5pm.

Public consultations will be held on April 1 at the Nadi Civic Centre from 9am-12pm and Sai Hall in Sigatoka from 2pm-4pm.

Private sector consultations will be held on May 10 at the Natabua High School Hall from 6.30pm-9.30pm.