West residents urged to participate in budget consultations

Update: 4:23PM GOVERNMENT is urging people living in the Western division to participate in 2017-2018 budget consultations.
Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum
has called on all Fijians, including civil society and non-governmental
organisations, senior citizens, women, youth, Fijians living with disabilities,
other grassroots organisations and representatives from the private sector to
participate in this year's consultations
Consultations for disabled persons
in the west will be conducted on March 15 at the Returned Service League Hall
in Lautoka from 2.30pm-4.30pm.
Public consultations will be held at
the Sugar City Mall, Lautoka, on March 18 from 9am-12pm and Ba Civic Centre
from 2pm-5pm.
Public consultations will be held on
April 1 at the Nadi Civic Centre from 9am-12pm and Sai Hall in Sigatoka from
2pm-4pm.
Private sector consultations will be
held on May 10 at the Natabua High School Hall from 6.30pm-9.30pm.