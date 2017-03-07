Former 7s player: maintain discipline at all times

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:13PM THE Fiji 7s team must maintain their discipline and should not resort to foul play when they are frustrated during game time.

Former Fiji 7s and Nadi rugby player Penisoni Waki made the statement today after watching Fiji's dismal performance during the HSBC Las Vegas 7s cup final against South Africa.

He said players should learn to maintain their discipline at all times during the game even if things were not going their way.

"If they want to make hard hitting tackles first of all, they must learn to time it well but more importantly they have to make sure that is legal and within the rules and laws of the game," Waki said.

He is confident that the players will learn from their mistakes and move forward going in to the next HSBC Vancouver 7s tournament next week.

"I believe that they will realise and learn from what they did wrong in Las Vegas and I wish them all the best in the upcoming tournaments," he said