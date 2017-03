/ Front page / News

Update: 3:57PM FARMERS have been advised to make good use of farm roads that the government constructs around the country.

Ministry of Agriculture deputy secretary Uraia Waibuta said this was imperative.

�We need to ensure that farm roads built in communities are economically beneficial to farmers,� he said.

�Government spends money in constructing farm roads so we want economic returns on farm roads instead of making the farm roads and leaving it idle.�